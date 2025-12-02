Şirket Dizini
U.S Department of State şirketinde in United States Hukuk tazminat paketi medyanı year başına $195K tutarındadır. U.S Department of State şirketinin toplam tazminat paketleri için temel maaş, hisse senedi ve ikramiye dağılımlarını görüntüleyin. Son güncelleme: 12/2/2025

Medyan Paket
company icon
U.S Department of State
Attorney
Washington, DC
Yıllık toplam
$195K
Seviye
-
Temel maaş
$195K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Prim
$0
Şirketteki yılı
5 Yıl
Deneyim yılı
11 Yıl
U.S Department of State şirketindeki in United States Hukuk pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam $195,000 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
U.S Department of State şirketinde Hukuk rolü in United States için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $195,000 tutarındadır.

Diğer Kaynaklar

