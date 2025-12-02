Şirket Dizini
U.S. Department of Energy şirketinde in United States Proje Müdürü tazminat paketi medyanı year başına $153K tutarındadır. U.S. Department of Energy şirketinin toplam tazminat paketleri için temel maaş, hisse senedi ve ikramiye dağılımlarını görüntüleyin. Son güncelleme: 12/2/2025

Medyan Paket
company icon
U.S. Department of Energy
Division Director
Chicago, IL
Yıllık toplam
$153K
Seviye
GS-15
Temel maaş
$153K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Prim
$0
Şirketteki yılı
1 Yıl
Deneyim yılı
9 Yıl
SSS

U.S. Department of Energy şirketindeki in United States Proje Müdürü pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam $200,000 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
U.S. Department of Energy şirketinde Proje Müdürü rolü in United States için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $150,000 tutarındadır.

Diğer Kaynaklar

