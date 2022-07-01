Şirket Dizini
Upper Deck
Önemli İçgörüler
    • Hakkında

    Upper Deck, headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., is a worldwide sports and entertainment company built on the pillars of quality craftsmanship, authenticity and innovation with a dedication to creating products that turn memorable moments into collectibles. Upper Deck revolutionized the sports trading card industry with anti-counterfeit holograms, high quality card stock and stunning photography in its inaugural 1989 baseball set, and since then its mission has been to capture the excitement of the game and deliver it to fans of all ages. The cornerstone of Upper Deck’s business, which opened in 1989, is based on sports trading cards. As its brand has evolved to include other products over the years, the company now creates exclusive memorabilia, gaming products, collectible cards and a wide array of sports trading cards.

    http://www.upperdeck.com
    Web Sitesi
    1989
    Kuruluş Yılı
    250
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $10M-$50M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Genel Merkez

    Diğer Kaynaklar