Şirket Dizini
TGS
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin
En İyi Görüşler
  • TGS hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey paylaşın (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, özgün kültür, vb).
    • Hakkında

    TGS: Pioneering Argentina's Natural Gas Future

    For three decades, TGS has established itself as Argentina's premier provider of innovative solutions across the natural gas value chain. Our comprehensive portfolio combines essential services with value-added products, delivered with unmatched expertise and reliability. As industry leaders, we leverage our extensive experience to optimize natural gas delivery while maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

    tgs.com.ar
    Website
    1992
    Kuruluş Yılı
    1,422
    Çalışan Sayısı
    Merkez Ofis

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuzda Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere.Ücret detaylarının dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları tarafından korunmaktadır.

    Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

      TGS için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • Square
    • Apple
    • Microsoft
    • Lyft
    • Netflix
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar