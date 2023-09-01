Şirket Dizini
Teya
Teya Maaşlar

Teya şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Ürün Tasarımcısı için yıllık $24,849 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü için $134,298 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Teya. Son güncellenme: 12/1/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $93.9K
Ürün Müdürü
Median $93.7K
İş Geliştirme
Median $90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Veri Bilimci
$83.7K
Finansal Analist
$54.6K
İnsan Kaynakları
Median $76.4K
Yönetim Danışmanı
$46.1K
Pazarlama
$103K
Ürün Tasarımcısı
$24.8K
Proje Müdürü
$36.1K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
$134K
SSS

Teya şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $134,298 tazminatla Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Teya şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $83,733 tutarındadır.

Diğer Kaynaklar

