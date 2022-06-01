Şirket Dizini
Texas Capital Bank
Texas Capital Bank Maaşlar

Texas Capital Bank şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede İş Analisti için yıllık $87,335 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü için $185,070 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Texas Capital Bank. Son güncellenme: 12/1/2025

Ürün Müdürü
Median $152K
Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $150K
İş Analisti
$87.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Finansal Analist
$159K
Yatırım Bankacısı
$143K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
$185K
SSS

Texas Capital Bank şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $185,070 tazminatla Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Texas Capital Bank şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $150,900 tutarındadır.

