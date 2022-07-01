Şirket Dizini
Testmasters
Testmasters Maaşlar

Testmasters şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Müşteri Hizmetleri için yıllık $80,400 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Veri Bilimci için $126,439 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Testmasters. Son güncellenme: 12/1/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $120K

Full-Stack Yazılım Mühendisi

Ağ Mühendisi

Müşteri Hizmetleri
$80.4K
Veri Bilimci
$126K

Makine Mühendisi
$81.6K
Ürün Tasarımcısı
$80.4K
İşe Alım Uzmanı
$101K
SSS

Testmasters şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $126,439 tazminatla Veri Bilimci at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Testmasters şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $91,050 tutarındadır.

