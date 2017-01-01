Şirket Dizini
tenex.ai
Burada mı Çalışıyorsunuz? Şirketinizi Talep Edin
Önemli İçgörüler
  • tenex.ai hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, benzersiz kültür vb.) paylaşın.
    • Hakkında

    TENEX is a cybersecurity company leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and human expertise to transform enterprise security. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Shield Capital, TENEX’s flagship offering is a next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, transforming how organizations detect and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Google and Microsoft security ecosystems and state-of-the-art AI capabilities, TENEX empowers enterprises to enhance threat detection, agility, and resilience while maximizing the value of their security investments.

    https://tenex.ai
    Web Sitesi
    2024
    Kuruluş Yılı
    11
    Çalışan Sayısı
    Genel Merkez

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuza Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere abone olun teklifler.Ücret detaylarının ayrıntılı dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google'ın Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları geçerlidir.

    Öne Çıkan İşler

      tenex.ai için öne çıkan iş bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • Microsoft
    • DoorDash
    • Databricks
    • Intuit
    • Square
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar