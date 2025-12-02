Şirket Dizini
TechStyle Fashion Group
TechStyle Fashion Group Ürün Müdürü Maaşlar

TechStyle Fashion Group şirketinde in United States Ürün Müdürü tazminat paketi medyanı year başına $140K tutarındadır. TechStyle Fashion Group şirketinin toplam tazminat paketleri için temel maaş, hisse senedi ve ikramiye dağılımlarını görüntüleyin. Son güncelleme: 12/2/2025

Yıllık toplam
$140K
Seviye
Senior
Temel maaş
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Prim
$0
Şirketteki yılı
2 Yıl
Deneyim yılı
7 Yıl
Kariyer seviyeleri nelerdir TechStyle Fashion Group?
SSS

TechStyle Fashion Group şirketindeki in United States Ürün Müdürü pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam $146,000 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
TechStyle Fashion Group şirketinde Ürün Müdürü rolü in United States için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $140,000 tutarındadır.

