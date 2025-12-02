Şirket Dizini
Techstars
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Maaşlar
  • Risk Sermayedarı

  • Tüm Risk Sermayedarı Maaşları

Techstars Risk Sermayedarı Maaşlar

Techstars şirketinde in United States Risk Sermayedarı tazminat paketi medyanı year başına $225K tutarındadır. Techstars şirketinin toplam tazminat paketleri için temel maaş, hisse senedi ve ikramiye dağılımlarını görüntüleyin. Son güncelleme: 12/2/2025

Medyan Paket
company icon
Techstars
Managing Director
hidden
Yıllık toplam
$225K
Seviye
-
Temel maaş
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Prim
$45K
Şirketteki yılı
4 Yıl
Deneyim yılı
25 Yıl
Kariyer seviyeleri nelerdir Techstars?
En Son Maaş Başvuruları
EkleMaaş EkleÜcret Paketi Ekle

Şirket

Konum | Tarih

Seviye Adı

Etiket

Deneyim Yılı

Toplam / Şirkette

Toplam Ücret

Temel Maaş | Hisse (yıl) | Prim
Maaş bulunamadı
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Veri Dışa AktarAçık İş İlanlarını Görüntüle

Katkıda Bulun

Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuzda Alın

Doğrulanmış Risk Sermayedarı tekliflere.Ücret detaylarının dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi

Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları tarafından korunmaktadır.

SSS

Techstars şirketindeki in United States Risk Sermayedarı pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam $305,000 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Techstars şirketinde Risk Sermayedarı rolü in United States için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $192,500 tutarındadır.

Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

    Techstars için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

İlgili Şirketler

  • REI Systems
  • FiscalNote
  • Cognosante
  • GlobalLogic
  • Deloitte Advisory
  • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

Diğer Kaynaklar

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/techstars/salaries/venture-capitalist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.