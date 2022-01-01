Şirket Dizini
Synopsys
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin

Synopsys Yan Haklar

Karşılaştır

Tahmini Toplam Değer: $3,645

Özel Synopsys
  • Genetic Testing

    olor’s confidential genetic testing service helps you better understand your hereditary risks.

    • Sigorta, Sağlık ve Wellness
  • Health Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Lyra; Synopsys pays the full cost of this benefit, up to 25 sessions.

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $500

    $500 per year contributed by employer. HS Standard Plan: 500 for employee only, 1000 for employee + dependants. HS Premium Plan: 750 for employee only, 1500 for employee + dependants.

  • Disability Insurance

    Short term: 75% of your weekly earnings up to a maximum weekly benefit of $2,884. Long term: 60% of your base earnings, up to a maximum of $15,000 per month.

  • Life Insurance

    Two times your annual earnings, up to $1,000,000.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    $50,000

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Paternity Leave

    4 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    5 months

  • Pet Insurance

  • Free Snacks $730

    • Ev
  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Adoption Assistance

    $2,000 per adoption.

    • Mali ve Emeklilik
  • Roth 401k

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    Commuter Benefits, Health Care, Dependent Day Care

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • 401k $1,200

    40% match on employee's contribution up to $3,000 Employee must contribute $7,500 each year to receive the full $3,000 match.

    • Avantajlar ve İndirimler
  • Employee Discount

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    For job-related courses, leading to a degree (AA/AS, BA/BS, MBA, PhD) from an accredited college or university. Engineering/Computer Science Continuing Education: up to $10,000 per calendar year.

    • Diğer
  • Designed for Wellness

    A program that rewards you for making healthy choices.

  • Near-Site Health Center

    Managed by Crossover Health, offers an alternative way for you to receive affordable, high-quality, and convenient health care.

  • Weight Management Program

  • Fitness Resources

    Active&Fit Direct

    • Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

      Synopsys için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • HPE
    • Guidewire Software
    • Harmonic
    • Visa
    • NetApp
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar