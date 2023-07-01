Şirket Dizini
Stealth BioTherapeutics
    Stealth BioTherapeutics is a biotech company focused on developing therapies for diseases related to mitochondrial dysfunction. Their lead product candidate, Elamipretide, is in various stages of clinical trials for the treatment of several conditions including barth syndrome, duchenne cardiomyopathy, and age-related macular degeneration. They also have other product candidates targeting complications of diabetes, renal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and rare neurological indications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in the Cayman Islands.

    http://www.stealthbt.com
    Web Sitesi
    2007
    Kuruluş Yılı
    38
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $1M-$10M
    Tahmini Gelir
