Şirket Dizini
SSE
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin

SSE Maaşlar

SSE şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Makine Mühendisi için yıllık $39,806 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede İnşaat Mühendisi için $86,430 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: SSE. Son güncellenme: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
İnşaat Mühendisi
$86.4K
Makine Mühendisi
$39.8K
Siber Güvenlik Analisti
$41.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Yazılım Mühendisi
$63.9K
Ünvanınız eksik mi?

Tüm maaşları maaş sayfamızda veya maaşınızı ekleyin arayın ya da sayfanın kilidini açmak için


SSS

SSE şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $86,430 tazminatla İnşaat Mühendisi at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
SSE şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $52,910 tutarındadır.

Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

    SSE için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

İlgili Şirketler

  • Microsoft
  • Spotify
  • Stripe
  • Apple
  • SoFi
  • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

Diğer Kaynaklar

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/sse/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.