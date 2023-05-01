Şirket Dizini
SplashLearn
    SplashLearn is a game-based curriculum for Pre-K to Grade 5 that aims to make learning fun and engaging. It is available on multiple platforms and has over 40 million users across 150+ countries. It is the fastest growing elementary math program in the US, with 1 in 3 schools and 1 in 7 elementary school children using it. The company has won several edtech awards and is backed by prominent investors. SplashLearn values individuality and inquisitiveness and offers opportunities to contribute to their suite of learning products.

    splashlearn.com
    Website
    2010
    Kuruluş Yılı
    351
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $1B-$10B
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

