Şirket Dizini
Softbank Robotics
Burada mı Çalışıyorsunuz? Şirketinizi Talep Edin
Önemli İçgörüler
  • Softbank Robotics hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, benzersiz kültür vb.) paylaşın.
    • Hakkında

    SoftBank Robotics is driving technology forward as a worldwide leader in robotics solutions. Rapidly expanding with offices in Tokyo, Paris, London, San Francisco, Boston, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, and Sydney, SoftBank Robotics is constantly exploring and commercializing robotics solutions that help make people’s lives easier, safer, more connected, and more extraordinary. There are currently over 30,000 SoftBank Robotics robots used in more than 70 countries worldwide offering innovative applications relevant in the fields of retail, tourism, healthcare, finance, education, facilities management, and cleaning.

    softbankrobotics.com
    Web Sitesi
    2005
    Kuruluş Yılı
    45
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $1M-$10M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Genel Merkez

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuza Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere abone olun teklifler.Ücret detaylarının ayrıntılı dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google'ın Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları geçerlidir.

    Öne Çıkan İşler

      Softbank Robotics için öne çıkan iş bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • Snap
    • Coinbase
    • Netflix
    • Intuit
    • Lyft
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar