    • Hakkında

    Shofur is a worldwide ground transportation service specializing in bus logistics. We service over 100 locations across North America and are the leading group reservation service for Fortune 500s. For more information visit: www.shofur.comShofur employees build our company through their performance. We want your position at Shofur to be more than a job – we want it to be a fulfilling experience where you grow and find rewarding opportunities, respect among colleagues, competitive pay and a high performance culture

    https://shofur.com
    Website
    2011
    Kuruluş Yılı
    45
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $1M-$10M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

