    Shipvista.com is a smart-multichannel order management and fulfillment solution that helps e-commerce businesses integrate shipping with multiple carriers. Their web-based application automates and streamlines the shipping experience, allowing online retailers to process and ship orders using multiple carriers. The platform offers discounted shipping labels, tracking and notification services, streamlined returns, and shipment auditing to identify overcharging and service failures. They also offer benefits such as new customer sign-up bonuses, savings on postage, and integration with accounting and CRM tools. Eligible users can access these services without a subscription fee.

    shipvista.com
    Website
    2018
    Kuruluş Yılı
    31
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $1M-$10M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

