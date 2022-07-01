Şirket Dizini
Shift5
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin
En İyi Görüşler
  • Shift5 hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey paylaşın (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, özgün kültür, vb).
    • Hakkında

    Shift5 is the OT cybersecurity company that protects the world’s transportation infrastructure and weapons systems from cyberattacks. Created by founding members of the U.S. Army Cyber Command who pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends military platforms and commercial transportation systems against malicious actors and operational failures. Customers rely on Shift5 to detect threats and maintain the resilience of a wide variety of operational technology systems, including aviation, rail and metro, defense, helicopters, and other heavy fleet machinery.

    https://shift5.io
    Website
    2018
    Kuruluş Yılı
    75
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $10M-$50M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuzda Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere.Ücret detaylarının dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları tarafından korunmaktadır.

    Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

      Shift5 için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Uber
    • Flipkart
    • Google
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar