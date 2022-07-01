Şirket Dizini
Semantic AI
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin
En İyi Görüşler
  • Semantic AI hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey paylaşın (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, özgün kültür, vb).
    • Hakkında

    Semantic AI (formerly Semantic Research, Inc.) is a privately held software company headquartered in San Diego, California with offices in the National Capitol Region. Semantic AI is a Delaware C-corporation that offers patented, graph-based knowledge discovery, analysis and visualization software technology.Its original product is a link analysis software application called Semantica Pro, and it has recently introduced a web-based analytical environment called the Cortex Enterprise Intelligence Platform, or Cortex EIP.

    semanticresearch.com
    Website
    2001
    Kuruluş Yılı
    75
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $10M-$50M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuzda Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere.Ücret detaylarının dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları tarafından korunmaktadır.

    Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

      Semantic AI için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • Lyft
    • Stripe
    • Roblox
    • Snap
    • Google
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar