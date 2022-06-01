Şirket Dizini
Sarepta Therapeutics
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin
En İyi Görüşler
  • Sarepta Therapeutics hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey paylaşın (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, özgün kültür, vb).
    • Hakkında

    Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical research and drug development company with corporate offices and research facilities in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States. Incorporated in 1980 as AntiVirals, shortly before going public the company changed its name from AntiVirals to AVI BioPharma soon with stock symbol AVII and in July 2012 changed name from AVI BioPharma to Sarepta Therapeutics and SRPT respectively. As of the end of 2019, the company has two approved drugs (see the Products section below).

    http://www.sarepta.com
    Website
    1980
    Kuruluş Yılı
    990
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $500M-$1B
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuzda Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere.Ücret detaylarının dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları tarafından korunmaktadır.

    Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

      Sarepta Therapeutics için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • Uber
    • Coinbase
    • LinkedIn
    • Netflix
    • Spotify
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar