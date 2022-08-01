Şirket Dizini
Rise Modular
    Rise Modular is a Minneapolis, MN based startup volumetric modular manufacturer and design build firm focused on the multi-family and hospitality markets in the Midwest. Founded in 2018, the company is backed by Lake Harriet Capital, a Minneapolis based family office investment firm, and its real estate development and investment arm, Lake Harriet Development. Rise Modular's mission is to revolutionize the traditional stick-built construction process by providing faster, innovative, more affordable, higher quality, safer, and more environmentally friendly commercial construction methods. The company is led by entrepreneurs, developers, and modular industry veterans.

    http://risemodular.com
    2018
    60
    $10M-$50M
