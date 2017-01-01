Şirket Dizini
RiceTec
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin
En İyi Görüşler
  • RiceTec hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey paylaşın (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, özgün kültür, vb).
    • Hakkında

    RiceTec pioneers advanced hybrid rice technology, delivering high-yield, climate-resilient seed solutions to farmers across the globe. Our innovative genetics combine superior productivity with enhanced disease resistance, empowering growers to maximize profitability while addressing global food security challenges. Through cutting-edge research and sustainable practices, we partner with agricultural communities to optimize rice production, reduce environmental impact, and ensure prosperous harvests. RiceTec: Cultivating tomorrow's rice, feeding today's world.

    ricetec.com
    Website
    1990
    Kuruluş Yılı
    287
    Çalışan Sayısı
    Merkez Ofis

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuzda Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere.Ücret detaylarının dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları tarafından korunmaktadır.

    Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

      RiceTec için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • Lyft
    • Microsoft
    • Flipkart
    • Databricks
    • Uber
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar