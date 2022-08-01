Şirket Dizini
Rhombus Power
Rhombus Power Maaşlar

Rhombus Power şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede İnsan Kaynakları için yıllık $115,000 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Veri Bilimi Müdürü için $216,075 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Rhombus Power. Son güncellenme: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Veri Bilimci
Median $180K
Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $121K
İnsan Kaynakları
Median $115K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Veri Bilimi Müdürü
$216K
SSS

Rhombus Power şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $216,075 tazminatla Veri Bilimi Müdürü at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Rhombus Power şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $150,625 tutarındadır.

Diğer Kaynaklar

