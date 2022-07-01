Şirket Dizini
Rho
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin

Rho Maaşlar

Rho şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Ürün Tasarımcısı için yıllık $100,500 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Yazılım Mühendisi için $201,000 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Rho. Son güncellenme: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $201K

Full-Stack Yazılım Mühendisi

Veri Analisti
$121K
Finansal Analist
$172K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Ürün Tasarımcısı
$101K
Ürün Müdürü
$139K
Ünvanınız eksik mi?

Tüm maaşları maaş sayfamızda veya maaşınızı ekleyin arayın ya da sayfanın kilidini açmak için


SSS

Rho şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $201,000 tazminatla Yazılım Mühendisi pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Rho şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $139,300 tutarındadır.

Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

    Rho için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

İlgili Şirketler

  • Roblox
  • Snap
  • DoorDash
  • Airbnb
  • Square
  • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

Diğer Kaynaklar

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/rho/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.