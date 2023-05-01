Şirket Dizini
REGENXBIO
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin
En İyi Görüşler
  • REGENXBIO hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey paylaşın (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, özgün kültür, vb).
    • Hakkında

    REGENXBIO is a biotech company that develops gene therapy product candidates to address genetic defects or enable cells to produce therapeutic proteins. Its lead product candidate, RGX-314, is in Phase III clinical trial for wet age-related macular degeneration. The company also has other product candidates in various stages of clinical trials and preclinical development. REGENXBIO licenses its proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform to other companies and has a collaboration agreement with Neurimmune AG. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

    http://regenxbio.com
    Website
    2008
    Kuruluş Yılı
    372
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $250M-$500M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuzda Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere.Ücret detaylarının dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları tarafından korunmaktadır.

    Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

      REGENXBIO için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • Pinterest
    • Coinbase
    • PayPal
    • Stripe
    • Spotify
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar