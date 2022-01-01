Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Free Lunch 5 days a week

Gender Neutral Bathrooms Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Sick Time Unlimited

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) $2,000 per year contributed by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Phone Bill Reimbursement $100 per month

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Gym Discount Offered by employer

Health Insurance Blue Shield, Kaiser and Cigna

Disability Insurance 100% of the cost for STD and LTD

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Up to the lesser of an employee’s annual salary or $250,000.

Life Insurance Up to the lesser of an employee’s annual salary or $250,000.

401k 100% match on employee's contribution up to $3,000 Reddit will match 25% of all contributions thereafter up to the IRS maximum. (Total maximum company contribution of $7,000).

Transport allowance Alternatively, you may receive up to $20 each month toward bicycle related expenses.

Student Loan Repayment Plan Reddit will contribute $25/month to help employees pay down their student loans.

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Up to $2,500 towards classes, courses or conferences that further their role related knowledge with the professional development benefit.

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $5,000 per year. Body & Mind, books, PC building tools, musical instruments, language classes, art supplies, charitable giving & donations, - pet care costs, child care costs, travel, accommodation, etc.

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 16 weeks

Maternity Leave 16 weeks

Unique Perk New Pet Time-Off - 1 week of paid time to care for and bond with a new pet.

Fertility Assistance $25,000 Family Planning benefit, lifetime maximum (t through Carrot for IVF, egg freezing, adoption fees, and many more services).