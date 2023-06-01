Şirket Dizini
Radish
Önemli İçgörüler
    Hakkında

    Radish is a digital platform launched in 2015 that offers premium serialized stories based on bite-sized episodes suitable for 10 minutes on a smartphone. After 3 free chapters, mobile micropayments provide access to ensuing episodes. Its top author is earning more than $43,000 a month. Radish has raised $5 million in seed financing from backers including Greylock, Lowercase Partners, Softbank Next Media Innovation Fund, UTA, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), and Sherpa Capital. Ankur Jain, VP of Product at Tinder, is on the board.

    radishfiction.com
    Web Sitesi
    2015
    Kuruluş Yılı
    105
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $10M-$50M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Genel Merkez

