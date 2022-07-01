Şirket Dizini
Quontic Bank
    • Hakkında

    We’re the adaptive digital bank helping people grow their money with purpose. We’re changing the narrative of traditional banking – Quontic is innovative, digital-first, and customer-centric without sacrificing the personal touch. Our story began as a community bank based in New York City over a decade ago, and we carry that in our DNA. We are a FDIC member bank, and our customers have access to a network of over 90,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, without the penalty of overdraft fees or monthly service fees. Beyond the basics, we’re focused on innovative products and what lies beyond the horizon. With the humble spirit of a community bank, the swagger of a FinTech, and the boundlessness of neobank, we’re in a category of our own, and we like it that way.

    quontic.com
    Web Sitesi
    2009
    Kuruluş Yılı
    220
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $10M-$50M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Genel Merkez

