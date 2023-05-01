Şirket Dizini
Qenta
    Qenta is a financial technology company that aims to digitize all assets and transactions globally. It operates through three integrated segments: Qenta Digital Assets, Qenta Payments, and Qenta Capital & Risk Management. Qenta offers specialized hedging products, cashless payments processing, multi-token wallets, and patented asset tokenization solutions. It has offices and operations in 17 countries and more than 400 employees. Qenta aims to create borderless and democratized financial ecosystems to elevate global businesses and citizens.

    qenta.com
    Website
    2016
    Kuruluş Yılı
    351
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $50M-$100M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

