    PS&S delivers exceptional architecture and engineering solutions that transform visions into reality. Our integrated team of architects, engineers, and surveyors provides comprehensive design and surveying services for projects of all scales. With a commitment to innovation and precision, we collaborate closely with clients to create sustainable, functional spaces that enhance communities. From concept to completion, PS&S combines technical expertise with creative thinking to deliver results that exceed expectations and stand the test of time.

    psands.com
    Website
    1962
    Kuruluş Yılı
    311
    Çalışan Sayısı
    Merkez Ofis

