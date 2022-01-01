Şirket Dizini
Progressive Maaşlar

Progressive şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Satış için yıllık $43,215 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Veri Bilimci için $206,000 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Progressive. Son güncellenme: 11/28/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

Full-Stack Yazılım Mühendisi

Veri Analisti
Median $80K
Veri Bilimci
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Bilgi Teknolojisti (BT)
Median $140K
İş Analisti
Median $100K
Hasar Ekspertizi Uzmanı
$69.3K
Müşteri Hizmetleri
Median $54.5K
Pazarlama
$167K
Satış
$43.2K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
$138K
SSS

Progressive şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $206,000 tazminatla Veri Bilimci at the Lead Data Scientist level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Progressive şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $120,363 tutarındadır.

