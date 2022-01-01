Şirket Dizini
Presto
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin

Presto Maaşlar

Presto şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Ürün Müdürü için yıllık $49,062 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü için $199,000 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Presto. Son güncellenme: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $153K
Ürün Müdürü
$49.1K
İşe Alım Uzmanı
$59.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
$199K
Ünvanınız eksik mi?

Tüm maaşları maaş sayfamızda veya maaşınızı ekleyin arayın ya da sayfanın kilidini açmak için


SSS

Presto şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $199,000 tazminatla Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Presto şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $106,350 tutarındadır.

Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

    Presto için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

İlgili Şirketler

  • ECI
  • Sagitec Solutions
  • LogMeIn
  • Blackhawk Network
  • Avanade
  • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

Diğer Kaynaklar

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/presto/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.