Şirket Dizini
Pluxee
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin

Pluxee Maaşlar

Pluxee şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Yazılım Mühendisi için yıllık $16,108 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Ürün Müdürü için $158,426 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Pluxee. Son güncellenme: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
İş Operasyonları
$39.8K
Ürün Müdürü
$158K
Yazılım Mühendisi
$16.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

77 10
77 10
Ünvanınız eksik mi?

Tüm maaşları maaş sayfamızda veya maaşınızı ekleyin arayın ya da sayfanın kilidini açmak için


SSS

Pluxee şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $158,426 tazminatla Ürün Müdürü at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Pluxee şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $39,781 tutarındadır.

Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

    Pluxee için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

İlgili Şirketler

  • Coinbase
  • Amazon
  • PayPal
  • Spotify
  • Google
  • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

Diğer Kaynaklar

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/pluxee/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.