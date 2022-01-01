Şirket Dizini
Plus500
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin

Plus500 Maaşlar

Plus500 şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Finansal Analist için yıllık $48,847 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü için $375,320 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Plus500. Son güncellenme: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $122K
Finansal Analist
$48.8K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
$375K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

77 10
77 10
Ünvanınız eksik mi?

Tüm maaşları maaş sayfamızda veya maaşınızı ekleyin arayın ya da sayfanın kilidini açmak için


SSS

Plus500 şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $375,320 tazminatla Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Plus500 şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $122,165 tutarındadır.

Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

    Plus500 için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

İlgili Şirketler

  • PayPal
  • Square
  • Facebook
  • Stripe
  • Tesla
  • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

Diğer Kaynaklar

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/plus500/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.