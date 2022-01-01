Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Paternity Leave Offered by employer

Sick Time Offered by employer

Pet Friendly Workplace Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Fertility Assistance Egg Freezing

Health Insurance The company pays 100% of the premiums for you, your spouse and children.

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $50 per month

Employee Discount 100% off

Transport allowance Pre-tax election: mass transit $260/month; parking $260/month.

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) 85% discount on purchase price of stock

Dental Insurance The company pays 100% of the premiums for you, your spouse and children.

Vision Insurance The company pays 100% of the premiums for you, your spouse and children.

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) The company’s annual max for medical/dental is $2,600, and $5,000 for dependent care.

Disability Insurance Long Term Disability insurance: 60% of your monthly earnings, up to a max monthly benefit of $10K available after 90 days of disability.

401k 50% match on the first 6% of base salary Contribution vests immediately.

Tuition Reimbursement Up to $1,500 per semester or $3,000 per year.

Unique Perk Remote Workplace Reimbursement - Up to $300 to spend on qualified expenses to create a comfortable, productive workspace.

Maternity Leave Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Free Lunch 1 days a week

Remote Work Offered by employer

Life Insurance A $50,000 term / 2x salary life insurance policy for full-time employees.

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Bikes on Campus Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer