Şirket Dizini
Plug Power
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin

Plug Power Maaşlar

Plug Power şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede İş Analisti için yıllık $52,260 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Proje Müdürü için $233,825 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Plug Power. Son güncellenme: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Makine Mühendisi
Median $87K
İş Analisti
$52.3K
Veri Analisti
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Proje Müdürü
$234K
Yazılım Mühendisi
$86.5K
Ünvanınız eksik mi?

Tüm maaşları maaş sayfamızda veya maaşınızı ekleyin arayın ya da sayfanın kilidini açmak için


SSS

Plug Power şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $233,825 tazminatla Proje Müdürü at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Plug Power şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $87,000 tutarındadır.

Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

    Plug Power için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

İlgili Şirketler

  • ThoughtWorks
  • Voya Financial
  • Carrier
  • Ecolab
  • NextEra Energy
  • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

Diğer Kaynaklar

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/plug-power/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.