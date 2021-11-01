Şirket Dizini
Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Maaşlar

Philip Morris International şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Muhasebeci için yıllık $13,750 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede İş Operasyonları için $475,124 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Philip Morris International. Son güncellenme: 11/26/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $70K
Muhasebeci
$13.8K
İş Operasyonları
$475K

İş Analisti
$38.9K
İş Geliştirme
$206K
Müşteri Hizmetleri Operasyonları
$23.3K
Veri Analisti
$47.6K
Veri Bilimi Müdürü
$267K
Finansal Analist
$21.1K
Bilgi Teknolojisti (BT)
$26.2K
Pazarlama
$23.2K
Pazarlama Operasyonları
$82.3K
Makine Mühendisi
$47.1K
Ürün Müdürü
$60.3K
Proje Müdürü
$51.6K
Emlak Müdürü
$120K
İşe Alım Uzmanı
$92.4K
Satış
$49.1K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
$124K
Çözüm Mimarı
$110K
UX Araştırmacısı
$142K
SSS

Philip Morris International şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $475,124 tazminatla İş Operasyonları at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Philip Morris International şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $60,300 tutarındadır.

