Şirket Dizini
Phase2
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin

Phase2 Maaşlar

Phase2 şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Yazılım Mühendisi için yıllık $127,000 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Satış için $221,100 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Phase2. Son güncellenme: 11/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $127K
İş Geliştirme
$171K
Ürün Tasarımcısı
$132K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Satış
$221K
Ünvanınız eksik mi?

Tüm maaşları maaş sayfamızda veya maaşınızı ekleyin arayın ya da sayfanın kilidini açmak için


SSS

Phase2 şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $221,100 tazminatla Satış at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Phase2 şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $151,253 tutarındadır.

Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

    Phase2 için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

İlgili Şirketler

  • GCOM
  • Arcesium
  • InvestCloud
  • SoftServe
  • Avtex
  • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

Diğer Kaynaklar

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/phase2/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.