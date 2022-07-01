Şirket Dizini
Passport Maaşlar

Passport şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Veri Analisti için yıllık $24,120 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede İnsan Kaynakları için $169,540 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Passport. Son güncellenme: 11/25/2025

Veri Analisti
$24.1K
İnsan Kaynakları
$170K
Pazarlama
$102K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ürün Müdürü
$156K
Yazılım Mühendisi
$45.5K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
$166K
Passport şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $169,540 tazminatla İnsan Kaynakları at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Passport şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $129,130 tutarındadır.

