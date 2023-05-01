Şirket Dizini
Overtime
    Hakkında

    Overtime is a disruptive sports league company that targets the next generation of sports fans and athletes globally. It owns and operates OTE in basketball and OT7 in football, leveraging digital-first content across its network of accounts to engage its community of over 70 million fans and followers. Its business model is driven by sponsorships, brand relationships, e-commerce, licensing, and media rights. Overtime is backed by several investors, including Liberty Media Corporation, Andreessen Horowitz, and 40+ NBA and NFL stars.

    https://overtime.tv
    Website
    2016
    Kuruluş Yılı
    351
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $50M-$100M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

