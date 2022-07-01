Şirket Dizini
    Original Impressions, LLC (OI) is a full service marketing communications company specializing in Creative Design, Web Development, Printing, Mailing/Fulfillment and Marketing Consulting for clients across a broad spectrum of industries, including Banking, Beverages, Cosmetics, Cruise Lines, Fast Food, Healthcare, Hospitality and Pharmaceuticals. Original Impressions is the first triple certified Marketing Communications Partner in South Florida, authorized to purchase and print the FSC, SFI and PEFC logos. It is one of the “Top 100 Minority Businesses in South Florida” and one of the “Top 500 Hispanic Companies in the U.S.” It is also a Certified Minority Supplier at the local, state and national levels.

    http://originalimpressions.com
    Website
    1982
    Kuruluş Yılı
    90
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $10M-$50M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

