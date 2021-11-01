Şirket Dizini
Ninja Van
Ninja Van Maaşlar

Ninja Van şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Ürün Tasarımcısı için yıllık $25,831 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Kurumsal Gelişim için $145,972 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Ninja Van. Son güncellenme: 11/24/2025

İş Analisti
$44K
Kurumsal Gelişim
$146K
Pazarlama
$49.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ürün Tasarımcısı
$25.8K
Ürün Müdürü
$41.1K
Yazılım Mühendisi
$40K
SSS

Ninja Van şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $145,972 tazminatla Kurumsal Gelişim at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Ninja Van şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $42,544 tutarındadır.

