Şirket Dizini
Nili Lotan New York
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin
En İyi Görüşler
  • Nili Lotan New York hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey paylaşın (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, özgün kültür, vb).
    • Hakkında

    Nili Lotan: A luxury atelier creating sophisticated essentials for discerning women and men. Handcrafted in New York City, our collections embody an unwavering commitment to timeless design that transcends fleeting trends. Each piece reflects our philosophy of refined simplicity and enduring elegance, meticulously constructed with premium materials and exceptional craftsmanship. Discover clothing that moves seamlessly between seasons and occasions—investment pieces that become the cornerstone of a considered wardrobe.

    nililotan.com
    Website
    2003
    Kuruluş Yılı
    163
    Çalışan Sayısı
    Merkez Ofis

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuzda Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere.Ücret detaylarının dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları tarafından korunmaktadır.

    Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

      Nili Lotan New York için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • Dropbox
    • DoorDash
    • Spotify
    • Microsoft
    • Netflix
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar