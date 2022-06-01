Şirket Dizini
NielsenIQ Maaşlar

NielsenIQ şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Yazılım Mühendisi için yıllık $15,060 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Satış için $393,838 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: NielsenIQ. Son güncellenme: 11/24/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $15.1K

Full-Stack Yazılım Mühendisi

Veri Bilimci
Median $132K
Ürün Müdürü
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Çözüm Mimarı
Median $24.3K
İş Geliştirme
$95.8K
Müşteri Hizmetleri
$24.4K
Müşteri Başarısı
$72.8K
Veri Analisti
$21.8K
Veri Bilimi Müdürü
$154K
Bilgi Teknolojisti (BT)
$101K
Yönetim Danışmanı
$97.5K
Pazarlama
$75.3K
Ürün Tasarımcısı
$147K
Program Müdürü
$56.6K
Proje Müdürü
$101K
Satış
$394K
Siber Güvenlik Analisti
$52K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
$152K
Teknik Program Müdürü
$56.9K
SSS

NielsenIQ şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $393,838 tazminatla Satış at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
NielsenIQ şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $95,787 tutarındadır.

Diğer Kaynaklar

