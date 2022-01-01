Şirket Dizini
Nelnet
Nelnet Maaşlar

Nelnet şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Bilgi Teknolojisti (BT) için yıllık $60,000 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Çözüm Mimarı için $146,000 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Nelnet. Son güncellenme: 11/27/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $103K

Full-Stack Yazılım Mühendisi

Çözüm Mimarı
Median $146K
Siber Güvenlik Analisti
Median $83.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Bilgi Teknolojisti (BT)
Median $60K
Ürün Tasarımcısı
$90.7K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
$119K
SSS

Nelnet şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $146,000 tazminatla Çözüm Mimarı pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Nelnet şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $96,576 tutarındadır.

Diğer Kaynaklar

