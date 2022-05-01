Şirket Dizini
Neighborly
Neighborly Maaşlar

Neighborly şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Müşteri Hizmetleri için yıllık $80,400 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Veri Bilimci için $301,500 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Neighborly. Son güncellenme: 11/27/2025

Müşteri Hizmetleri
$80.4K
Veri Bilimci
$302K
Ürün Müdürü
$91.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Yazılım Mühendisi
$206K
SSS

Neighborly şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $301,500 tazminatla Veri Bilimci at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Neighborly şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $148,968 tutarındadır.

