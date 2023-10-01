Şirket Dizini
Nebius
    • Hakkında

    Nebius is a Nasdaq-listed tech company that aims to become one of the world’s leading AI infrastructure providers. Headquartered in Amsterdam, we have R&D and commercial hubs across the US, Europe and Israel. We build full-stack AI infrastructure to service the explosive growth of the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms and tools and services for developers. Our team includes around 400 highly skilled engineers with a proven track record of developing world-class hardware and software solutions across cloud and AI/ML.

    https://nebius.ai
    Website
    2022
    Kuruluş Yılı
    600
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $100M-$250M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

    Diğer Kaynaklar