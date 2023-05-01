Şirket Dizini
NanoXplore
Önemli İçgörüler
    • Hakkında

    NanoXplore is a graphene company that produces and supplies high-quality graphene powder for transportation and industrial markets. They are a global leader in the graphene market with the largest production in the world and have manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. They also provide graphene-enhanced plastic masterbatch pellets and composite products to various customers in different sectors. NanoXplore owns innovative and patent-protected graphene manufacturing technology that provides a cost-effective and sustainable solution to their customers.

    http://www.nanoxplore.ca
    Web Sitesi
    2011
    Kuruluş Yılı
    351
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $50M-$100M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Genel Merkez

