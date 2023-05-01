Şirket Dizini
Mana Products
    • Hakkında

    MANA is a beauty company that develops and manufactures innovative products for renowned beauty brands and makeup artists. They offer services in product development, brand acceleration, and private label manufacturing. Their team of chemists uses state-of-the-art facilities to create new products from concept to shelf. They provide expertise in research and development, package development and sourcing, brand development and marketing, supply chain management and manufacturing, distribution and logistics, regulatory assistance, and quality control. MANA is committed to their clients' success and is based in New York, with all products made in the USA.

    http://www.manaproducts.com
    Website
    1975
    Kuruluş Yılı
    751
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $100M-$250M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

    Diğer Kaynaklar