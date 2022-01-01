Şirket Dizini
Lutron Electronics
Lutron Electronics Maaşlar

Lutron Electronics şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Satış için yıllık $59,292 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Ürün Tasarımcısı için $130,650 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Lutron Electronics. Son güncellenme: 10/9/2025

$160K

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $107K

Full-Stack Yazılım Mühendisi

İş Analisti
$117K
Veri Bilimci
$116K

Elektrik Mühendisi
$91.8K
Donanım Mühendisi
$97.7K
Pazarlama
$59.7K
Makine Mühendisi
$112K
Ürün Tasarımcısı
$131K
Satış
$59.3K
SSS

Lutron Electronics şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $130,650 tazminatla Ürün Tasarımcısı at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Lutron Electronics şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $106,500 tutarındadır.

